WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG said on Wednesday its third-quarter gas sales fell to 2.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 2.9 bcm in the second quarter.

Imports, mainly from Russia, amounted to 2.1 bcm in the July-September period. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Jason Neely)