Poland's PGNiG signs gas deal with Gazprom, sees profit boost
November 6, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Poland's PGNiG signs gas deal with Gazprom, sees profit boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s natural gas monopoly PGNiG has signed an agreement with Russia’s Gazprom on gas import prices that will reflect prices on the market and should boost the results of PGNiG, PGNiG said on Tuesday.

PGNIG said it expected its 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise by 2.5-3 billion zlotys ($776-931 million) thanks to the new deal.

Poland consumes more than 14 bcm of gas annually, mostly imported from Russia’s Gazprom at a price that was linked to oil prices and calculated in U.S. dollars, which Poland viewed as uncompetitive.

$1 = 3.2232 Polish zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter

