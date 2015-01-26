FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PGNiG to buy deposits, raise output
January 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's PGNiG to buy deposits, raise output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest gas distributor PGNiG plans to make use of lower oil and gas prices to raise its output by buying deposits in Europe, North America and Asia, its deputy head was quoted as saying on Monday.

The state-controlled oil and gas group wants to raise its daily output by 67 percent to at least 150,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) by 2022.

“We are analysing purchases in Europe, mainly in the North Sea area,” PGNiG’s Zbigniew Skrzypkiewicz, responsible for exploration and excavation, told daily Parkiet.

According to the daily, the group is also thinking about Croatia and Romania, as well as the United States and Canada, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Pakistan.

The company, engaged in digging for shale gas in Poland, plans to spend around 2 billion zlotys ($530.64 million) on exploration and excavation - excluding takeovers - this year.

$1 = 3.7690 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
