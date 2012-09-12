Poland wants to double gas output before Gazprom talks

* PGNiG eyes gas production over 8 bcm/year by 2019

* Expects consumption to rise by 2 bcm in next 2 yrs

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poland wants its natural gas monopoly PGNiG to double production to more than 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year by 2019, when it is due to start renegotiating its long-term contract with Russia’s Gazprom , the treasury minister said on Wednesday.

The European Union member consumes more than 14 bcm of gas annually, mostly imports from Russia at a price linked to oil prices and calculated in U.S. dollars, which Poland views as highly uncompetitive.

Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said the price PGNiG currently pays is more than other Gazprom customers in Europe pay and higher than spot prices quoted on German exchanges.

Poland hopes increasing output locally of both conventional and unconventional supplies w ill bolster its position in talks over a new long-term supply contract with Gazprom, expected to start in 2019 - three years before the current contract expires.

“Going far above 8 bcm is a strategic goal by 2019,” Budzanowski told a parliamentary committee. “It is possible, if PGNiG exploits all exploration licences it has.”

PGNiG, which has 226 exploration and extraction licences in Poland and already produces more than 4 bcm of natural gas annually, has struggled in recent years to increase output.

The group is at the forefront of Poland’s shale gas drive, which the country hopes should produce its first output in 2015.

PGNiG expects gas consumption in Poland to rise by 2 bcm annually in the next two years and hopes to satisfy growing demand with its own production.

“We have identified the reasons why output has not grown,” PGNiG Chief Executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa, also present at the committee, said, but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and David Holmes)