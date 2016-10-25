Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG says Q3 profit flat

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Poland's dominant gas firm Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG) said on Tuesday its net profit in the third quarter inched down to 0.28 billion zlotys ($71 million), according to company's early estimate.

* A year earlier state-controlled firm reported a net profit of 0.29 billion zlotys.

* PGNiG also said its sales totalled 5.7 billion zlotys in the July-September period.

* PGNiG will release its full third-quarter results on Nov. 9.

* In a separate statement PGNiG said it plans to produce 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas in 2016 and the same amount next year. It also plans for its oil output to reach around 1.3 million tonnes both this and next year.

