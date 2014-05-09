FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PGNiG gas firm Q1 net profit up, better than f'casted
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 9, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's PGNiG gas firm Q1 net profit up, better than f'casted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG said on Friday first-quarter net profit rose 10 percent from the same period a year earlier, despite concerns that a mild winter had reduced demand for energy.

PGNiG reported a bottom line of 1.18 billion zlotys ($390.9 million), compared with an average forecast from analysts of 955 million zlotys.

“The increase was primarily due to a rise in crude oil sales and higher profitability in gas sales,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.