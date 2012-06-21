FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Poland to postpone PHN IPO till September -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Polish treasury will postpone the floatation of PHN until September, with market volatility putting more question marks over the hastily-forged real estate group’s initial public offering, daily Parkiet reported, citing a source close to the ministry.

State-owned PHN, a centerpiece of the country’s 10-billion zloty ($3 billion) privatisation plan for 2012, filed its issue prospectus last month, but the market has fretted over the IPO’s chances in the face of stock market uncertainty.

The ministry was not immediately available for comment.

With relatively easier sales of stakes in local financial groups PKO and PZU that the treasury could possibly run this year, some bankers think the ministry may even forgo the offer, deeming PHN’s diverse portfolio too complex to lure wary investors.

The group runs a portfolio estimated to be worth 2.6-2.8 billion zlotys ($780.4-840.5 million). ($1 = 3.3316 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 3.3316 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
