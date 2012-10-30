FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland sees flotation of real estate group PHN next year
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Poland sees flotation of real estate group PHN next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland does not expect to list shares in real estate group PHN this year after failing to spark much investor interest in the initial public offering (IPO) of utility PAK, the Treasury Minister said.

“I think it’s more likely that the debut (of PHN) will be moved to 2013,” Mikolaj Budzanowski told reporters on Tuesday.

In September, PHN’s chief executive told Reuters the group wanted to debut on the Warsaw bourse in November, after the Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, revived PHN’s flotation plans.

But the ministry had to price the IPO of its 50-percent stake in PAK near the lower end of the range and the stock debuted nearly flat in a lacklustre start on Tuesday.

Poland aims to raise 10 billion zlotys from privatisations this year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.