Poland's treasury plans to privatise PHN in two stages

WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Poland plans to privatise part of its stake in real estate holding company PHN through a share offering and then sell ‘a significant’ part of it to a strategic investor, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

The Treasury, which oversees state-owned companies in the largest central European economy, also said that it plans to keep its hands on a minority stake in PHN.

Last month, the ministry picked Radius Group’s subsidiary Ringwood Financial as a strategic investor that could buy ‘a significant’ stake in the company.

“We want to be a minority investor (in the company), to benefit from an increase of the company’s value,” deputy treasury minister Pawel Tamborski told Reuters.

PHN, created last year by pooling together 180 different real estate and land holdings, has a portfolio estimated to be worth around 2.5 billion zlotys ($801 million).

The group’s assets include a Warsaw office building Intraco, built in the 1970s, which needs a major overhaul, as well as villas in the capital’s upmarket district of Wilanow rented by foreign embassies. ($1 = 3.1200 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)