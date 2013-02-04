FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland closed books in PHN IPO at PLN 22/shr -sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Poland closed books in PHN IPO at PLN 22/shr -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polish treasury closed books in the initial public offer (IPO) of its real estate group PHN at 22 zlotys per share, below the targeted maximum price and valuing the IPO at up to 239 million zlotys ($78 million), two sources told Reuters on Monday.

Last month, state-owned PHN set the maximum price for individual investors at this year’s first IPO at 26 zlotys per share.

The state, which had no immediate comment, put 10.846 million existing shares, or a fourth of the loss-making PHN’s share capital, up for sale.

The price would value the whole group at up to 956 million zlotys, closer to the lower end of the 870 million-1.7 billion zlotys range targeted by the banks running the offer. ($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.