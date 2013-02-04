Poland closed books in PHN IPO at PLN 22/shr -sources

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polish treasury closed books in the initial public offer (IPO) of its real estate group PHN at 22 zlotys per share, below the targeted maximum price and valuing the IPO at up to 239 million zlotys ($78 million), two sources told Reuters on Monday.

Last month, state-owned PHN set the maximum price for individual investors at this year’s first IPO at 26 zlotys per share.

The state, which had no immediate comment, put 10.846 million existing shares, or a fourth of the loss-making PHN’s share capital, up for sale.

The price would value the whole group at up to 956 million zlotys, closer to the lower end of the 870 million-1.7 billion zlotys range targeted by the banks running the offer. ($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)