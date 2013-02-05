FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland sets PHN share price at 22 zlotys in IPO
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Poland sets PHN share price at 22 zlotys in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Polish treasury set the price in the initial public offering of real estate group PHN at 22 zlotys per share, below the targeted maximum price and valuing the IPO at 239 million zlotys ($77.7 million), PHN said late on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, two sources told Reuters that Poland had closed books in the PHN IPO at 22 zlotys per share, below the maximum level of 26 zlotys set for individual investors.

PHN added in its statement that the treasury ministry, which oversees state assets in Poland, set the final number of shares offered at 10.846 million.

Of that amount, 9.2191 million shares will be offered to institutional investors, while the rest will be sold to individual investors. ($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.