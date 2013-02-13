FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish real estate group PHN up 3 pct in market debut
February 13, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Polish real estate group PHN up 3 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Poland’s state-controlled real estate group PHN rose 3.4 percent on their first day of trade on Wednesday after the government sold a quarter of the company in a 239 million zlotys flotation.

Poland priced the initial public offer at 22 zlotys per share, near the bottom of the range.

Some investors were concerned by the PHN’s ecclectic portfolio of properties, which include Warsaw’s oldest skyscraper and villas rented by foreign embassies in Warsaw’s upmarket Wilanow district. It is also developing residential projects.

By 0801 GMT, the stock rose 3.77 percent to 22.85 zlotys.

Poland, which hopes to raise 5 billion zltoys from privatisations this year compared to 9 million in 2012, has said it would look for a strategic partner for PHN after the IPO. ($1 = 3.1065 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
