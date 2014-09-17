FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland dismisses state-run infrastructure fund CEO
September 17, 2014

Poland dismisses state-run infrastructure fund CEO

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - State-controlled infrastructure fund Polskie Inwestycje Rozwojowe (PIR) dismissed Chief Executive Officer Mariusz Grendowicz and said late on Tuesday it would call a contest to find his replacement.

The statement didn’t says why Grendowicz was dismissed, but Gazeta Wyborcza, Poland’s largest broadsheet daily, reported on Wednesday the treasury was dissatisfied with the pace at which the fund had signed deals to spur economic growth.

Poland has said it expected spending on infrastructure to reach 500 billion zlotys ($155 billion) until 2020. The fund was to receive as much as 10 billion zlotys for investment from the sale of minority stakes in state-controlled companies.

1 US dollar = 3.2337 Polish zloty Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Stephen Coates

