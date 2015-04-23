Poland's PKN looks to buy German, Czech petrol stations

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest oil refiner PKN Orlen is eyeing potential takeovers of petrol stations in Germany and the Czech Republic to increase its share of the retail market, the company said on Thursday.

Out of PKN’s 2,683 petrol stations, 558 are located in Germany and 338 in the Czech Republic, with 5.9 percent and 15.1 percent market share respectively.

“Germany is one of the markets where we do not exclude acquisitions. If there is a chain on sale on the German market, we will be looking at it,” CEO Jacek Krawiec told a news conference.

CFO Slawomir Jedrzejczyk added the company was also looking at the retail market in the Czech Republic.

The state-run refiner repeated it is also planning further production asset takeovers, mostly in Canada but also in other countries, to take advantage of falling oil prices, but is still waiting for asset valuations to come down.

“We are looking at the market globally, not only at Canada,” Krawiec said.

“We are not yet observing such a big price fall in the assets that would justify acquisitions. We do not have specific projects, but we feel the market and we know what assets there are,” Jedrzejczyk said, adding that the second half of this year could be more favourable for a potential transaction.

PKN Orlen already runs an upstream business in Canada. It bought TriOil Resources in 2013 for about 700 million zlotys ($188 million) as part of a strategy to expand its upstream segment. ($1 = 3.7277 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)