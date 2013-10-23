FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish oil refiner PKN open to talks on fertiliser business sale
October 23, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Polish oil refiner PKN open to talks on fertiliser business sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen is ready to talk with potential buyers of its fertiliser business, PKN’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

A Polish daily Puls Biznesu wrote on Wednesday without naming its sources that Poland’s largest chemical maker Grupa Azoty might buy the fertiliser part of PKN’s chemicals maker Anwil.

In the past, Polish chemical firm Pulawy, now part of Grupa Azoty, wanted to buy Anwil, valued by then at 2 billion zlotys ($662 million), but PKN gave up on the sale.

“We do not actively continue any (sales) process. But we treat fertilisers as non-core activity,” PKN CFO Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a conference call. “Any form of cooperation with anyone interested is possible.” ($1 = 3.0230 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
