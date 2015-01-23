Poland's PKN sees its dividend at min. 1.5 PLN/share from 2014

WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Polish biggest refiner PKN Orlen said it might pay out a dividend of at least 1.5 zlotys per share from 2014, PKN’s chief financial officer said on Friday.

“If we follow our strategy, you can expect a dividend of at least 1.5 zlotys per share from 2014,” Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a teleconference.

Last year PKN paid out a divend of 1.44 zlotys per share.

PKN posted a net loss in 2014, but its dividend policy assumes paying out a dividend of up to 5 percent of its average annual capitalisation for the previous year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)