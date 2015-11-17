FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PKN says dividend for 2015 should be record high
November 17, 2015

Poland's PKN says dividend for 2015 should be record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner, the state-controlled PKN Orlen will recommend paying out a dividend from its 2015 profit, and judging by the company’s financial results so far this year, it should be record high, PKN’s chief executive said.

“We would like to recommend to the supervisory board, and later to the shareholders, a division of profit,” Jacek Krawiec said in a interview published by Rzeczpospolita daily on Tuesday, asked if the company would pay out a dividend for 2015.

“Judging by the (financial) data after the three quarters (of 2015), our results are record-high, so the dividend should be record-high also. But the decision will be made by the shareholders.”

Last month, PKN said its net profit in the third quarter rose by 48 percent year on year to 795 million zlotys ($199.8 million) on higher refining margins. ($1 = 3.9798 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

