Poland's PKO BP approves plan of Bank Pocztowy' IPO

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP said on Friday it approved a plan for the medium-sized Polish lender Bank Pocztowy to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw.

PKO BP, which owns 25 percent of shares in Bank Pocztowy, also said it may lower its stake in the lender.

PKO BP also said that it could sell around a third of its shares as part of the offer.

Earlier on Friday, a source told Reuters that owners of Bank Pocztowy - PKO BP and Poczta Polska -- decided to launch an IPO to raise at least 200 million zlotys. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)