#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Poland transfers 2 pct stake in lender PKO BP to state-run bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Poland has transferred a 1.96 percent stake in the country’s No.1 lender, state-controlled PKO BP, to state development bank BGK to boost its flagship investment programme, the Polish treasury ministry said on Wednesday.

Poland will continue to control PKO BP after the transfer of the shares, the ministry said in a statement. Prior to the transfer, Poland had a 31.39 percent stake in the lender.

BGK currently has no plans to sell the newly acquired stake, consisting of nearly 25 million shares, the ministry said. Shares in PKO BP traded at 28.14 zlotys ($7.53) at the market close on Wednesday, up 1.7 percent on Tuesday’s close.

In March, the then treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Reuters the ministry may inject funds to BGK this year through reduction of its stakes in PKO BP, utility PGE, or insurer PZU.

$1 = 3.7355 zlotys Reporting by Wiktor Szary, editing by David Evans

