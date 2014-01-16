Demand for Polish PKO BP's euro bond tops 1.5 bln euros - IFR

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Investors’ demand for the 5-year euro bond of Poland’s largest bank PKO BP has exceeded 1.5 billion euros, with the price guidance set at 125 basis points above mid-swaps, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR said on Thursday.

Citigroup, Santander, Societe Generale and UBS are the lead managers for the issue worth 500 million euros ($679.73 million). The bond is expected to be priced later on Thursday, IFR said. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)