Regulator asks Poland's biggest bank PKO to delay dividend decision
March 31, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 2 years ago

Regulator asks Poland's biggest bank PKO to delay dividend decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP has been asked by the financial regulator not to decide on its 2014 dividend until it imposes extra capital requirements, PKO said on Tuesday.

PKO has a significant portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which pose a risk to credit holders and the sector as a whole as the currency moves are unpredictable.

“The bank received a recommendation to keep the whole net profit made in January-December of 2014 until the supervisor sets additional capital requirement,” PKO said.

The regulator said earlier it would tell banks individually whether or not they can pay a dividend. It also said that by the end of 2015 it would impose extra capital requirements on lenders with big foreign exchange credit portfolios.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
