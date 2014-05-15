FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish bank PKO sees scope for better net interest margin
May 15, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Polish bank PKO sees scope for better net interest margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP sees room for further improvement in its net interest margin, which is under pressure from record-low interest rates, Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski said on Thursday.

The lender’s net interest margin, a key factor for banks’ net profits, stood at 3.7 percent after the first quarter of this year.

“There is a chance for a small improvement of the interest margin - I mean 10 basis points by the end of the year - and there is also a chance for a growth in volumes,” Drabikowski told a news conference.

PKO also expects that the influx of the latest round of European Union development cash will help to boost lending and the bank’s results, Chief Exceutive Zbigniew Jagiello said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
