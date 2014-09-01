FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Poland's PKO Q2 net profit rises 14 pct, in line with f'cast
September 1, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Poland's PKO Q2 net profit rises 14 pct, in line with f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

WARSAW, Sep 1 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender PKO BP reported a 14-percent rise in second-quarter net profit, broadly in line with market forecasts, thanks to an acquisition of its rival, it said on Monday.

PKO said its net profit stood at 1.658 billion zlotys ($517.48 million) in the first half of the year.

According to Reuters calculations, bank’s net profit in the second quarter amounted to 856 million zlotys compared to 847 million seen in Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 3.2040 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

