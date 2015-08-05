Polish bank PKO's supervisory board keeps CEO Jagiello in post

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The supervisory board at Poland’s No.1 bank by assets PKO BP has decided to keep long-serving Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello in the post despite pressure to replace him, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“Nothing has changed in terms of him,” one source said, while another confirmed Jagiello was staying in his position.

The state-controlled bank’s press office declined to comment.

Sources previously said some in the Polish treasury thought Jagiello is too close to people associated with the opposition Law and Justice party, which opinion polls suggest is likely to take power after October parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)