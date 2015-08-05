FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish bank PKO's supervisory board keeps CEO Jagiello in post
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Polish bank PKO's supervisory board keeps CEO Jagiello in post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The supervisory board at Poland’s No.1 bank by assets PKO BP has decided to keep long-serving Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello in the post despite pressure to replace him, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“Nothing has changed in terms of him,” one source said, while another confirmed Jagiello was staying in his position.

The state-controlled bank’s press office declined to comment.

Sources previously said some in the Polish treasury thought Jagiello is too close to people associated with the opposition Law and Justice party, which opinion polls suggest is likely to take power after October parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.