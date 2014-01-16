FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKO says euro bonds met with high demand, more issues possible
January 16, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

PKO says euro bonds met with high demand, more issues possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Demand for Polish biggest bank PKO BP euro-denominated bonds was more than four times higher than the offer and the bank doesn’t rule out tapping the market again in the second half of the year, PKO deputy CEO Jakub Papierski said.

On Thursday PKO found buyers for it’s 5-year bonds worth 500 million euros ($680 million) with a spread of 115 basis points over Mid-swaps. PKO issued bonds to finance it’s financial activity.

“We do not rule out more transactions in the middle of the year or in the second half subject to market conditions,” Papierski told a teleconference with media. The currency of the next issue was not decided yet. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

