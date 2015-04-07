Poland's biggest bank to withhold dividends until watchdog's decision

WARSAW, April 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 lender PKO BP said on Tuesday it would delay a decision on its 2014 dividend until the regulator KNF sets additional capital measures to counteract the bank’s exposure to Swiss franc-denominated credit risk.

The state-controlled bank also said that the final decision on the dividend was for shareholders to take. In the past the state has opted to receive a dividend even when the regulator recommended against it.

Last year PKO had a net profit of 3.25 billion zlotys ($870.71 million). ($1 = 3.7326 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)