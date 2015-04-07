FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's biggest bank to withhold dividends until watchdog's decision
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's biggest bank to withhold dividends until watchdog's decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 lender PKO BP said on Tuesday it would delay a decision on its 2014 dividend until the regulator KNF sets additional capital measures to counteract the bank’s exposure to Swiss franc-denominated credit risk.

The state-controlled bank also said that the final decision on the dividend was for shareholders to take. In the past the state has opted to receive a dividend even when the regulator recommended against it.

Last year PKO had a net profit of 3.25 billion zlotys ($870.71 million). ($1 = 3.7326 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.