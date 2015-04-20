FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's No.1 bank PKO may pay interim dividend after H1-minister
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's No.1 bank PKO may pay interim dividend after H1-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATOWICE, April 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s treasury minister said on Monday that state-controlled bank PKO BP may pay out an interim dividend from the profits it makes in the first half of 2015, after the regulator recommended the bank withholds 2014 dividend.

“We were surprised by the regulatory decision on not paying out the dividend by PKO BP,” Wlodzimierz Karpinski told reporters.

“There is still a month and a half left until the shareholders’ meeting and we will see what decision on the dividend we will make in the end,” he said.

“We don’t rule out an interim dividend from the net profit from the first half of this year,” he added. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

