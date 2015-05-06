FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PKO does not plan dividend from 2014 profit
May 6, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PKO does not plan dividend from 2014 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Polish state-controlled bank PKO BP does not plan to pay out dividends from its 2014 profits, complying with a recommendation from the financial market regulator, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The regulator, KNF, had asked banks with significant portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated loans to withhold dividends until additional capital requirements are set. The regulator sees a risk of more bad loans after a surge in the value of the Swiss currency. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
