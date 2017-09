WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders at PKO BP, Poland’s biggest bank, agreed on Thursday not to pay out a dividend following the regulator’s recommendation that banks withhold dividends until an additional capital requirement is met related to Swiss franc-denominated lending.

The state-run PKO BP posted a 2014 net profit of 3.2 billion zlotys ($858.28 million). ($1 = 3.7284 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)