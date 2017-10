WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland closed the books on the sale of an 11.75-percent stake in the country’s top lender PKO BP at 34.25 zlotys per share, valuing the transaction at some 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion), two market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

PKO shares traded 2.15 percent lower at 34.54 zlotys by 1245 GMT. ($1 = 3.1406 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)