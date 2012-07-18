FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland closes books for PKO BP at 32.5 zlotys/shr-sources
July 18, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Poland closes books for PKO BP at 32.5 zlotys/shr-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 18 (Reuters) - Poland closed books in the sale of a 7.8 -percent stake in Poland’s top lender PKO BP, offered to institutional investors via accelerated book-building, at 32.5 zlotys per share, two market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Poland raised the offered pool of PKO shares to 7.8 percent from 7.2 percent in response to high demand.

The Treasury, which oversees state assets, did not comment. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski)

