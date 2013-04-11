FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordea's Polish unit would fit PKO's policy -CEO
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

Nordea's Polish unit would fit PKO's policy -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 11 (Reuters) - Swedish Nordea’s Polish unit is among banks suitable to be Poland’s top lender PKO BP’s takeover targets, PKO’s Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Thursday.

“When we think about takeovers, we think about banks that have a well established affluent client base and good presence in big cities,” Jagiello said in an interview for TVN CNBC channel.

“There are a few such banks and Nordea Bank Polska is surely among them.”

Local media speculated PKO could be interested in Nordea Bank Polska, valued at 1.7 billion zlotys ($542.74 million) on the Warsaw bourse. ($1 = 3.1322 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.