PKO sees no more takeovers in Poland after Nordea buy -CEO
June 13, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

PKO sees no more takeovers in Poland after Nordea buy -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender PKO Bank Polski is not planning any more takeovers on the domestic market, after it bought Swedish Nordea’s Polish unit for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887 million), PKO chief executive said on Thursday.

“We currently do not foresee any further desire to participate in a similar event (on the domestic market),” CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.

Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, agreed to sell Poland’s No.10 lender Nordea Bank Polska, life and financing businesses to PKO, aiming for a streamlined structure to reach its profitability goals. ($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)

