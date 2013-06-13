FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKO says Nordea buy does not change dividend proposal
June 13, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

PKO says Nordea buy does not change dividend proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender PKO Bank Polski does not plan any changes to its dividend payout proposal after it bought Swedish Nordea’s Polish unit for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887 million), PKO chief executive said on Thursday.

“The shareholder’s meeting is next week and it will decide about the dividend, but we do not change our recommendation,” CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.

Earlier this year, PKO proposed a dividend payout of 2.25 billion zlotys, or 1.80 zlotys per share, which accounts for 61 percent of its 2012 net profit and residual earnings from previous years. ($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)

