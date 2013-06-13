FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKO says to pay for Nordea late autumn at the earliest-deputy head
June 13, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

PKO says to pay for Nordea late autumn at the earliest-deputy head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender PKO Bank Polski will pay for its purchase of Swedish Nordea’s Polish unit in late autumn at the earliest, its deputy head said on Thursday.

PKO’s Jakub Papierski also said that he did not expect the payment to affect the zloty currency market.

“I don’t expect the transaction to impact the currency market. It is difficult to say what currency this will be converted into anyway given the multi-currency structure of Nordea group,” he said.

PKO Bank said earlier it had bought Nordea’s Polish unit for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887.01 million). ($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)

