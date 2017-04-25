Poland's PKO says to book 256 mln zlotys charges in Q1

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender PKO BP booked 256 million zloty ($65.94 million) in charges for bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2017, the bank said on Tuesday.

The state-run bank said it will book 47 million zloty charge for bank guarantee fund, and 209 million zlotys in fee for compulsory bank restructuring fund, as requested by state Bank Guarantee Fund. ($1 = 3.8821 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)