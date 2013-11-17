FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PKO BP to repeat tender offer for Nordea's shares
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 17, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's PKO BP to repeat tender offer for Nordea's shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP will repeat a tender offer to buy shares of Nordea Bank Polska, a local unit of Swedish Nordea Bank, PKO BP said on Sunday, as it continues to await approval from the local market watchdog.

PKO agreed in June to buy Poland’s No.10 lender, Nordea Bank Polska, as well as the local life insurance and financing businesses from Swedish lender Nordea for 2.83 billion zlotys ($910 million), marking its first ever takeover.

In accordance with Polish financial market regulations, PKO announced in June a tender offer to buy 100 percent of Nordea Bank Polska for 47.99 zlotys per share.

A lack of approval by the watchdog has already forced PKO to extend the tender deadlines.

This time the bank has decided not to extend the deadline again, but to announce by November 25 a repeated tender offer.

“The Bank maintains its intention to acquire all shares in Nordea Bank Polska according to the conditions specified in the Agreement,” PKO BP said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Poland’s regulator, the KNF, which helped its main lenders emerge from the recent financial crisis relatively unscathed thanks to its stringent policies, has earned a reputation for tough oversight of banks.

No-one at the regulator could be reached for comment on Sunday.

PKO has said that it expected the takeover to be finalised at the END OF of 2013 and 2014. ($1 = 3.1074 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.