Poland's PKO BP to repeat tender offer for Nordea's shares

WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP will repeat a tender offer to buy shares of Nordea Bank Polska, a local unit of Swedish Nordea Bank, PKO BP said on Sunday, as it continues to await approval from the local market watchdog.

PKO agreed in June to buy Poland’s No.10 lender, Nordea Bank Polska, as well as the local life insurance and financing businesses from Swedish lender Nordea for 2.83 billion zlotys ($910 million), marking its first ever takeover.

In accordance with Polish financial market regulations, PKO announced in June a tender offer to buy 100 percent of Nordea Bank Polska for 47.99 zlotys per share.

A lack of approval by the watchdog has already forced PKO to extend the tender deadlines.

This time the bank has decided not to extend the deadline again, but to announce by November 25 a repeated tender offer.

“The Bank maintains its intention to acquire all shares in Nordea Bank Polska according to the conditions specified in the Agreement,” PKO BP said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Poland’s regulator, the KNF, which helped its main lenders emerge from the recent financial crisis relatively unscathed thanks to its stringent policies, has earned a reputation for tough oversight of banks.

No-one at the regulator could be reached for comment on Sunday.

PKO has said that it expected the takeover to be finalised at the END OF of 2013 and 2014. ($1 = 3.1074 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Keiron Henderson)