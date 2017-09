WARSAW, March 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog KNF on Monday approved a takeover of the Swedish Nordea’s Polish unit by local lender PKO BP, KNF said in a statement.

PKO, Poland’s largest bank, agreed in June last year to buy Poland’s No.10 lender from Nordea as well as Nordea’s local life insurance and financing businesses for 2.83 billion zlotys ($937 million), marking its first ever takeover. ($1 = 3.0205 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Pawel Bernat)