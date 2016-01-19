FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PKO says S&P withdraws its rating as the sides' contract ends
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's PKO says S&P withdraws its rating as the sides' contract ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, said on Tuesday that Standard & Poor’s has withdrawn the lender’s credit rating as a contract between the two organisations has ended.

“The decision has nothing to do with last week’s downgrade of Poland’s rating by S&P,” PKO managing director Pawel Borys told Reuters.

He said PKO has terminated its rating contract with the agency, as it does not plan any debt issue in the United States in the near future.

PKO’s long-term rating was downgraded to BBB from BBB+ and then withdrawn, as requested by the bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.