Poland's PKO says S&P withdraws its rating as the sides' contract ends

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, said on Tuesday that Standard & Poor’s has withdrawn the lender’s credit rating as a contract between the two organisations has ended.

“The decision has nothing to do with last week’s downgrade of Poland’s rating by S&P,” PKO managing director Pawel Borys told Reuters.

He said PKO has terminated its rating contract with the agency, as it does not plan any debt issue in the United States in the near future.

PKO’s long-term rating was downgraded to BBB from BBB+ and then withdrawn, as requested by the bank. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)