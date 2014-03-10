UPDATE 1-Polish bank PKO posts 14 pct fall in 2013 net profit

* Net profit of 3.2 bln zlotys in line with forecasts

* Q4 net profit of 938 million tops forecasts

* Bank booked bigger-than-expected profit from sale of card payment unit (Adds analyst comment, fourth quarter data)

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP posted a 14-percent fall in 2013 net profit on Monday in line with market forecasts reflecting the impact of lower interest rates.

Net profit fell to 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.1 billion) from 3.7 billion a year earlier.

Fourth quarter net profit of 938 million zlotys topped the 909 million expected by analysts.

“In the fourth quarter bank booked profit from its eService business sale which was bigger than expected. Also, core revenues were strong and costs were kept under control,” a Warsaw-based analyst said.

The state-controlled lender last year agreed to sell 66 percent in its card payment arm to EVO Payments International for $113.5 million.