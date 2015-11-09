Poland's PKO beats f'casts with lower fall in Q3 net

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Record-low interest rates and increased fees for a bank guarantee fund resulted in a smaller-than-expected, but still 7-percent fall in third-quarter net profit at Poland’s largest bank PKO BP, it said on Monday.

The state-controlled lender reported a net profit of 815 million zlotys ($205.4 million), compared to 765 million expected by analysts.

The result was supported by smaller than expected fall in bank’s net interest income to 1.818 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9683 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)