WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - Polish biggest lender PKO BP reported a 14-percent fall in its 2013 net profit, in line with market forecasts, as lower interest rates put pressure on the bank’s net interest income, it said on Monday.

PKO said its net profit stood at 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.1 billion) last year, compared to 3.7 billion in 2012. ($1 = 3.0326 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)