WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender by assets, PKO BP, reported on Monday a 1-percent rise in its full 2014 net profit as negative impact of record-low central bank interest rates was offset by a rival takeover, financial gains, and lower write-offs.

The state-controlled bank said net profit stood at 3.25 billion zlotys ($824.54 million), compared with 3.2 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.9416 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)