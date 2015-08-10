Poland's PKO H1 profit down 19 pct on record-low rates

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender PKO BP reported a 19-percent fall in its first half net profit, as record-low interest rates ate into margins, and increased fees for a bank guarantee fund weighted on profits, it said.

The state-controlled bank said on Monday its net profit stood at to 1.35 billion zlotys ($353.66 million) for the first half of the year, compared to 1.29 billion expected by analysts.

“Worsening of the results was mainly an effect of lower net interest income caused by record-low interest rates, while costs were up because of increased fees for bank guarantee fund,” PKO said in a statement. ($1 = 3.8172 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Wiktor Szary)