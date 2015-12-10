FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PKO says can balance bank tax impact
December 10, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Polish PKO says can balance bank tax impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Leading Polish lender lender PKO BP said on Thursday that a tax set to be imposed on banks next year will be balanced by profits it expects to record from one-off transactions.

PKO will compensate the shortfall caused by the bank tax with profits from a transaction with VISA International, as well as from its bank assurance arm, PKO managing director Pawel Borys told Reuters.

“The bank’s capital position, as well as fulfilling regulator KNF’s requirements concerning capital buffers, make it possible to come back to stable dividend payouts policy, but the decision in this regard will be taken in 2016,” he said.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Keith Weir

