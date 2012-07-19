FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland mulls secondary offering of PKO in 2013 - report
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Poland mulls secondary offering of PKO in 2013 - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Poland may cut its stake in top lender PKO BP further next year with a share sale targeting individual investors, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Thursday.

Poland raised 3.2 billion zlotys ($943 million) on Wednesday from the sale of a stake in the state-controlled bank to institutional investors. [ID:nL6E8II9BJœ]

The Treasury, which oversees state assets, plans to raise 10 billion zlotys from privatisation receipts in 2012 and add a further 5 billion in 2013.

After the sale of PKO shares, this year’s proceeds from sell-offs stand at about 7 billion zlotys.

The Treasury was not available for comment. ($1 = 3.3945 zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.