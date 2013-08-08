FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Poland's PKO BP in talks to buy investment fund Skarbiec
August 8, 2013 / 5:32 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Poland's PKO BP in talks to buy investment fund Skarbiec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to delete repetition in headline)

WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP has entered exclusive talks with private equity group Enterprise Investors to purchase of Skarbiec Asset Management Holding, four sources told Reuters.

Skarbiec, whose assets under management exceeded 10 billion zlotys ($3.19 billion) after the first quarter, has been valued by the local media at some 200 million zlotys.

“PKO BP is now in exclusive talks about Skarbiec,” a market source familiar with the transaction told Reuters. Three other market sources confirmed the talks.

Enterprise Invesators, which earlier this year sold its stake in Poland’s home appliances company, Zelmer, declined to comment.

“According to the new PKO BP’s strategy the bank is open for acquisitions, including also purchase of investment funds’ assets,” Elzbieta Anders, PKO BP spokeswoman said. “We do not comment on speculation concerning specific transactions.”

PKO BP is looking to strengthen its position on the Polish market, and recently agreed to buy Poland’s 10th-largest lender, Nordea Bank Polska. ($1 = 3.1301 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska, Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
