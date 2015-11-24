UPDATE 2-Failure of small bank proves costly for Polish lenders

(Wraps data from different Polish banks)

By Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Polish lenders said on Tuesday they would each have to pay up to 350 million zlotys ($87.4 million) into a guarantee fund to cover the bankruptcy of SK Bank, with profits across the industry set to be hit by the small bank’s failure.

Poland’s KNF financial regulator submitted a bankruptcy filing on Monday for SK Bank, which has around 3.5 billion zlotys of assets. Under Polish law, other banks have to cover the liabilities of failed peers.

According to local brokerage DM BZ WBK, Poland’s banks could face a bill of 2.1 billion zlotys due to SK Bank’s failure.

The Bank Guarantee Fund (BFG) on Monday sent lenders a letter demanding payments, and banks will pay the money this week, with sums depending on their market size. The payments will hit lenders’ fourth-quarter results.

Poland’s largest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP said it would have to pay 350 million zlotys.

All the lenders said that the payment will hit their fourth-quarter earnings.

“The payments may cut the net profit in the whole sector by around 1.6 billion zlotys, or by a half,” DM Trigon brokerage analyst Maciej Marcinowski said.

Among other Polish lenders, ING Groep’s unit ING Bank Slaski estimated it would have to pay around 165 million zlotys, while Commerzbank’s mBank pegged its share at around 146 million.

Getin Noble Bank calculated it is to pay around 120 million zlotys, while Citigroup’s Bank Handlowy expects the payment to be around 66 million.

BGZ BNP Paribas, the Polish unit of BNP Paribas, estimated its payment at around 93 million zlotys.

According to DM BZ WBK brokerage, it may cut net profit by 277 million zlotys at PKO BP, with PKO’s largest local rival - UniCredit’s unit Pekao facing a hit of 188 million. Pekao has not yet disclosed its official payment estimate.

Shares in Polish banks, which fell 2.5 percent on Monday in anticipation of the costs, dropped further on Tuesday, with PKO losing 3.2 percent and Pekao down 2.4 percent, lagging the broader market. ($1 = 4.0039 zlotys) (Writing by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Keith Weir)