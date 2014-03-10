PKO writes off PLN 200 million due to Ukraine crisis

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP wrote off 200 million zlotys ($65.95 million) in the fourth quarter of 2013 due to its exposure in Ukraine, PKO Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski said on Monday.

PKO BP is present in Ukraine mainly through its almost 100-percent owned Kredobank, which was restructured.

PKO estimates its combined exposure in Ukraine at 350 million zlotys, or at a third of its quarterly net profit.