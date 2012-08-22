FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's top bank PKO eyes foreign buys-paper
August 22, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Poland's top bank PKO eyes foreign buys-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s top bank PKO BP is interested in buying assets in central and eastern Europe, but is not in any talks just yet, its Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“We are potentially interested in the neighbouring markets, that is the Czech Republic, Slovakia, but also Ukraine and Hungary,” Jagiello told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.

Jagiello also said that the state-controlled bank could potentially team up in a potential acquisition with the country’s largest insurer PZU, also under state control.

PKO BP, with a balance sheet exceeding 190 billion zlotys ($58 billion), has to date mainly focused on growth on its home turf, though it also controls a small unit in Ukraine. ($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)

